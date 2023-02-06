Windy and mild today

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- Breezy and very conditions are on the way for the first day of the work week. Look for more clouds than sun, but the SE winds should boost highs to near 50º again in the QC. Tonight a front will swing through bringing a small chance for a few rain showers. Tuesday will be dry ahead of our next storm system. Highs will be in the 40s both Tuesday and Wednesday which means the next system will start as rain as early and Wednesday afternoon. However, with a slower arrival like Wednesday night it may mix in with some snow. Another round of light snow or wintry mix is possible Friday before temps rebound back to the 40s by the end of the weekend.

TODAY: Partly sunny and breezy. High: 51º. Winds: SE 15-25 mph.

TONIGHT: Few showers. Low: 33º Winds: NW 5-10.

TOMORROW: Gradual clearing High: 42º.

