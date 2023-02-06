Woman charged with concealing body in Knox County storage unit now facing murder charge

GALESBURG, Ill. (KWQC) - A Knox County woman charged with concealing a decomposing body in a storage unit is now facing more charges, including murder, after prosecutors say she poisoned a man with eye drops and other substances.

On Monday, Knox County prosecutors filed an amended information charging Marcy Lyn Ogleby, 50, of Maquon, Illinois, with first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, aggravated battery by administering a dangerous substance, and concealment of a homicide death.

She already was facing two counts of possession of a firearm without a requisite firearm owner’s identification card, two counts of forgery, and one count of concealment of a death.

Court records show she will be back in court Wednesday for a preliminary hearing on the new charges.

According to the information filed Tuesday, Oglesby between June 1, 2021, and Oct. 31, 2021, poisoned Richard Young by putting eye drops and other substances in food and drink knowing that he would ingest them and “knowing such act created a strong probability of death to Richard Young.”

According to the document, she also gave him an antidepressant without his consent.

She also concealed his death by placing his body in a box and locking it in a storage unit sometime between Oct. 15, 2021, and Dec. 25, 2021, according to court documents.

Around 6 p.m. Oct. 7, Knox County sheriff’s deputies responded to the storage units at 105 E. 3rd St., Maquon, for a complaint of a suspicious odor.

Deputies met with the manager of the storage facility and Oglesby, the owner of the storage unit, where the smell was coming from, deputies have said.

The owner of the unit, later identified as Oglesby, unlocked it for deputies and said the smell was from an opossum that had died in the unit.

Deputies asked her to open a large box inside the unit. According to deputies, she said there was a body inside the box.

Oglesby pleaded not guilty on Oct. 31 to the original charges.

