Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum, celebrates President Lincoln’s birthday, free admission

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KWQC) - Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum (ALPLM), 212 North 6th Street, is celebrating 214 years since President Lincoln’s birth, this weekend, and the library and museum will be hosting a weekend-long birthday party with several different events and specials to celebrate the Illinois president.

In honor of Lincoln’s birthday, museum admission will be free on Feb. 11 and 12, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and the birthday boy himself will visit on both days, according to a media release from the museum. Lincoln’s love for reading will also be celebrated by collecting books for children.

“It’s been a tradition to offer free admission on Lincoln’s birthday. We’re delighted to expand to two free days this year!” said Christina Shutt, executive director of the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum. “It’s a birthday gift everyone can share in.”

According to the media release, events include:

Feb. 11 free admission all day from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and actors portraying Abraham and Mary Lincoln will mingle with guests and answer questions from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Feb. 12 marks 214 years since Lincoln’s birth in Kentucky and admission will be free all day from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. A historic interpreter portraying the president will visit from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The ALPLM is also teaming up with Compass for Kids and Springfield’s public library, the Lincoln Library, to host a read a thon on Feb. 11, according to the media release. Community leaders will read their favorite children’s books during the live, day-long event, which can be enjoyed in person or online.

Those interested in donating books can drop off books at the presidential library or the Springfield public library. They can also buy books or gift cards at the Springfield Barnes & Noble and donate them there. Another option is buying an online gift card and emailing it to enrichment@compassforkids.org, stated the media release.

For more information visit www.PresidentLincoln.illinois.gov.

