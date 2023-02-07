Bettendorf to host State of the City Address, February

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - The City of Bettendorf has announced when its State of the City Address will be held this month.

The Bettendorf State of the City Address will be held on Feb. 22 at the Waterfront Convention Center, 2021 State Street, with doors opening at 11 a.m. according to a media release from city officials. Opening remarks and lunch begin at 11:30 a.m. and Mayor Robert Gallagher will present the State of the City Address at 12:15 p.m.

City officials say the public is invited to attend the luncheon and the State of the City Address.

Lunch is $15 per person and those attending can pay at the door with cash, credit card or check, according to the media release. Online payment is available at www.bettendorf.org, and city officials say the public can attend only the presentation for free if they do not want to pay for the lunch.

The State of the City Address is an annual presentation by the Mayor of Bettendorf bringing officials, business owners, civic leaders, and residents together to reflect on city accomplishments from the past year and to review plans for the future, stated the media release.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.