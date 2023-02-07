Christian Care to host 10th annual ‘Have a Heart for the Homeless’ event

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Christian Care will host its 10th annual ‘Have a Heart for the Homeless’ event this weekend.

The sold-out ‘Have a Heart for the Homeless’ event will be on Feb. 11 at Bally’s Casino, 777 Bally Boulevard, from 11:15 a.m. to 1 p.m., stated a media release from event organizers. Doors will open at 11:15 a.m. for raffles and wine pull.

“We are very grateful for the support that we have received from the community as the event sold-out for the first time in 10 years that it has been in existence,” said Christian Care Marketing and Events Coordinator, Alexis Bull.

Illinois State Sen. Mike Halpin will be a guest speaker at the event and discuss the state of homelessness in the Quad Cities and the need for service providers, event organizers said.

