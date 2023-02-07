Dixon Police arrest man on nationwide warrant

DIXON, Ill. (KWQC) - A Georgia man with a nationwide warrant was arrested by Dixon Police on Sunday after the department began an investigation into a report of a missing child.

During the course of the investigation, Tyree M. Childres, 24 of Georgia, was identified as a suspect, police said. The juvenile was later found and police took Childres into custody on a nationwide warrant out of Georgia for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Police say upon further investigation, Childres was charged with:

Six counts of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child, Class X felonies

One count of aggravated kidnapping, a Class X felony

One count of grooming, a Class Four felony

Childres was processed and taken to Lee County Jail. According to a media release from Dixon Police Department. The Dixon Police Department was assisted in the investigation by the Lee County State’s Attorney’s Office and the Shining Star Children’s Advocacy Center.

Police ask if anyone recognizes the subjects or has information to contact the Dixon Police Department at 815-288-4411, or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-Caught-U (1-888-228-4488). Callers can remain anonymous and are eligible up to $1000 reward.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.