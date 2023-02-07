Educating teens on risky relationships

Family Resources is raising awareness of teen dating violence in our area, and how to identify if the relationship has gone from unhealthy to toxic.
By Lindsey Voss
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 9:07 AM CST
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Thousands of teenagers are exposed to potentially negative representation of romantic relationships on a daily basis, creating a mental health epidemic.

“In an abusive relationship you can experience depression, anxiety obviously high stress levels, and it can feel very isolating,” said Brita, a Family Resources advocate. “It feels like you’re just alone especially if no one else around you is talking about it.”

Teenage dating violence can appear in different forms, with some becoming more visual than others.

  • Physically kicking or slamming someone;
  • Psychologically blaming the significant other for relationship issues;
  • Sexually acting without proper consent;
  • Verbally berating the other partner;

In many cases the children pick up these actions from their parents or other caretakers, like grandparents or aunts/uncles, and eventually becomes learned behavior.

“Kids see these things and whether or not it’s between their parents other family members between their other friends and I think it’s important that we talk about what a relationship should look like and what an abusive relationship is,” Brita said.

The key to preventing dating violence is by having conversations early and often with children when they come of age to start dating. Brita also says it’s important to keep up with what children are watching online, and to listen to what a child has to say rather than brushing off their worries or concern.

If a loved one or friend is in a toxic relationship and needs help getting out, contact the Family Resources hotline. In Iowa the number is 866-921-3354, and in Illinois the number is 309-797-1777, or they can visit the Family Resources website.

