FIRST ALERT DAY in effect Thursday from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. for accumulating snow

By Theresa Bryant
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 3:53 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -- FIRST ALERT DAY in effect Thursday, Feb. 9, from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. for accumulating snow

Accumulating snow likely from southeastern Iowa to northwestern Illinois.
Our next big weather maker is set to bring rain into much of the region Wednesday evening, but it’s the change over to a wintry mix, then snow overnight into Thursday that could pose a concern, mainly for areas stretching from southeastern Iowa, into northwest Illinois and the Quad Cities metro.

An area of low pressure lifting out of the south will generate periods of moderate to heavy rain Wednesday night into early Thursday, before becoming mixed with, then changing to wet, heavy snow. This will certainly produce visibility issues and slick driving conditions for the Thursday morning commute and beyond. At this point, we could see 1″ to 3″ of slushy snow in these locations through the early to midafternoon hours.

FIRST ALERT DAYS are issued to inform you of inconvenient, hazardous, or potentially dangerous weather in our viewing area--weather that could impact you and your family. Look for frequent updates on air, online, on our social media platforms and on the QC Weather App.

