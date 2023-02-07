Freight House attorney details embezzlement investigation

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The former executive director of the Freight House Farmers’ Market is facing a felony charge and ten years in prison after police say she embezzled more than $10,000.

Lorraine R. Beaman, 60, is charged with first-degree theft, a Class C felony.

Court documents state Beaman used the money to remodel and buy items for her personal business, Chill Ice Cream & Eats. That business has since closed. According to the affidavit, she also bought personal items including a trailer from her son for an inflated price, an Apple TV, resume builders, and attorney fees for her nonprofit.

The attorney representing the Freight House said the investigation began after conflicts between accounting and Beaman.

“It started with some vendors noticing some conflicts with Miss Beaman and maybe some of the accounting going on so they started delving into some of the financial documents for the market. Once they did they noticed some misappropriation of funds and Lori was terminated on August 19th of 2022,” said Catherine Zamora Cartee, the attorney representing the Freight House.

After legal counsel, investigators completed forensic accounting of financial records over the course of Beaman’s role as director of the farmers market.

“I met with the executive board and the board based on our review of the forensic accounting and to me it was clear that there was some misappropriation of funds by Miss Beaman,” Cartee said, “I advised the board that they probably needed to file a criminal complaint and the reason why I thought they should file a criminal complaint is that they are a board at the Freight House, however, they have a fiduciary duty to all of the members and vendors at the Freight House and that duty also includes whether they wanted to or not, finding out where the money went that had been misappropriated.”

A criminal complaint was filed with Davenport Police, which later turned over the investigation results to the Scott County attorney’s office.

“We made the city aware the day that I went down to the police department that this was happening. I went and talked to the mayor and said, ‘Hey I need to talk to you’ so we gave Corri [Speigel] and the mayor a heads up right before we filed the charges so they were aware of it. I didn’t want to blindside them,” said Cartee.

Meanwhile, Cartee says Freight House board members all signed a non-disclosure agreement about the case.

“The board members had all signed a non-disclosure agreement so they were not at liberty to tell anybody what was going on. So, there was a lot of faction amongst all the vendors because they didn’t understand what was going on but obviously, no one could say anything. I think they were very frustrated that they weren’t receiving the whole story, however, there was a very legitimate reason they were not talking about it,” Cartee said.

Court records show she will be arraigned on Feb. 23.

TV6 reached out to Beaman for comment and did not hear back.

