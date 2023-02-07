Gov. Pritzker announces $40 million grant opportunity to develop megasites

First-of-its kind grant opportunity creates investment-ready industrial sites to attract businesses and spur economic growth
Funds will go towards supercharging the development of megasites- large, developed sites ready for occupancy for manufacturers, distribution centers.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 3:00 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO, Ill. (KWQC) - Monday, Governor Pritzker joined state and local leaders, along with the Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity (DCEO), the Chicago Neighborhood Initiatives (CNI), and Intersect Illinois in Pullman to announce $40 million in Rebuild Illinois Capital Funds to supercharge the development of megasites- large, developed sites ready for occupancy for manufacturers, distribution centers, and more, stated a media release from Gov. Pritzker’s Office.

According to the media release, the competitive grant opportunity is open to government, private businesses, or non-profits to support site development in order to attract large-scale development in order to attract large-scale industrial investments in underutilized areas and former industrial sites.

“Major job creators are consistently looking for investment-ready sites they can get up-and-running in a short amount of time- and Illinois is home to some of the largest such sites in the country, all ripe for fresh development,” said Gov. JB Pritzker. “The new Megasites Investment Program grants will help communities innovate their own business attraction efforts and will spur economic development in communities across our great state.”

According to the Megasites Investment Program funding will be issued through a competitive Notice of Funding Opportunity (NOFO) and is open to private entities, non-profits, or local governments. Grants will range from $250,000 to $5 million, with the grant award amount determined by acreage (up to $5,000 per acre). Eligible sites must contain at least 200 contiguous acres and applicants must own or have an agreement in place to acquire the property at the time of the application. The NOFO opportunity also requires 1:1 capital investment match.

Underserved areas and areas located in Opportunity Zones are prioritized through the application process, which allows for the developed sites to market additional incentives to potential business prospects, stated the media release.

State officials say funding can be used on a variety of site development expenses, including infrastructure expenses such as roads, electricity, water, broadband and other utilities. Site development expenses like grading and drainage, rehabbing existing structures, remediation and cleanup, and land acquisition related expenses.

A link to the application including information on an informational webinar on Feb. 21 can be found here. Officials say applications will be accepted through April 6.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marcy Oglesby, 50, of Maquon, Illinois.
Woman charged with concealing body in Knox County storage unit now facing murder charge
Police responded to the crash at the intersection of 17th Street and River Drive, just before 8...
Coroner identifies man killed in Moline crash Saturday
FILE - Deputies believe there was a malfunction with the front two tires, causing the tractor...
Father killed, 7-year-old son injured in farm tractor crash
Deputies say a 2-year-old girl was hit by a car while she was being dropped off at a...
Deputies: Toddler hit by car while being dropped off at babysitter’s house
A mother in Oklahoma has been charged with child abuse for allegedly throwing her 1-month-old...
Mom charged after throwing 1-month-old baby in dumpster, court documents say

Latest News

Seasonal Snowfall Update
Season-to-date snowfall statistics: Where does 2022-23 winter season stand?
Season-to-date snowfall statistics: Where does 2022-23 winter season stand?
First Alert Forecast: Gradual clearing Tuesday afternoon
Robert Irwin Ware, 55, of Davenport, was booked into the Scott County Jail on five counts of...
Police: Man rammed multiple squad cars in Davenport