Gov. Pritzker announces $40 million grant opportunity to develop megasites

CHICAGO, Ill. (KWQC) - Monday, Governor Pritzker joined state and local leaders, along with the Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity (DCEO), the Chicago Neighborhood Initiatives (CNI), and Intersect Illinois in Pullman to announce $40 million in Rebuild Illinois Capital Funds to supercharge the development of megasites- large, developed sites ready for occupancy for manufacturers, distribution centers, and more, stated a media release from Gov. Pritzker’s Office.

According to the media release, the competitive grant opportunity is open to government, private businesses, or non-profits to support site development in order to attract large-scale development in order to attract large-scale industrial investments in underutilized areas and former industrial sites.

“Major job creators are consistently looking for investment-ready sites they can get up-and-running in a short amount of time- and Illinois is home to some of the largest such sites in the country, all ripe for fresh development,” said Gov. JB Pritzker. “The new Megasites Investment Program grants will help communities innovate their own business attraction efforts and will spur economic development in communities across our great state.”

According to the Megasites Investment Program funding will be issued through a competitive Notice of Funding Opportunity (NOFO) and is open to private entities, non-profits, or local governments. Grants will range from $250,000 to $5 million, with the grant award amount determined by acreage (up to $5,000 per acre). Eligible sites must contain at least 200 contiguous acres and applicants must own or have an agreement in place to acquire the property at the time of the application. The NOFO opportunity also requires 1:1 capital investment match.

Underserved areas and areas located in Opportunity Zones are prioritized through the application process, which allows for the developed sites to market additional incentives to potential business prospects, stated the media release.

State officials say funding can be used on a variety of site development expenses, including infrastructure expenses such as roads, electricity, water, broadband and other utilities. Site development expenses like grading and drainage, rehabbing existing structures, remediation and cleanup, and land acquisition related expenses.

A link to the application including information on an informational webinar on Feb. 21 can be found here. Officials say applications will be accepted through April 6.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.