Gradual clearing today

More active weather setting up by mid-week with rain and/or snow
By Meteorologist Kevin Phelps
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 3:23 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- Wind will slowly diminish through the day and clouds will gradually clear out this morning leading to a sunny and quieter afternoon.  Highs will run into the mid 40s today.  Another day in the 40s is likely on Wednesday, but by evening showers will be rolling in from north to south. This mainly looks to be a decent rain event for the QCA, however, a cold front will roll in Thursday morning allowing for some snow to mix in.  It will be tough to get anything more than slush in our area, but folks to our NW may see a few inches of wet snow.  Flurries are possible on Friday,  but the longer term forecast calls for another warm up to near 50º by Sunday with drier conditions.

TODAY: Gradual clearing. High: 46º. Winds: W 10-20 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear.  Low: 25º Winds: W 5-10.

TOMORROW: Increasing clouds with rain arriving in the evening. High: 45º.

