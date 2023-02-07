Gradual clearing Tuesday

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- It won’t be as windy today, and temperatures will be about 10° cooler than Monday. We will see a gradual decrease in cloud cover heading into the afternoon hours, with highs in the 40s. Patchy fog is possible tonight.

Another day in the 40s is likely on Wednesday, but by evening showers will be rolling in from north to south. This mainly looks to be a decent rain event for the QCA, however, a cold front will roll in Thursday morning allowing for a mix of rain and snow, and potentially a full transition to snow. Accumulation is possible on grassy surfaces, especially northwest of the Quad Cities if the snow is heavy enough to overcome the relatively warm ground temperatures.

Flurries are possible on Friday, but the longer-term forecast calls for another warm-up to near 50º by Sunday with drier conditions. Warmer temperatures look to continue next week.

TODAY: Gradual clearing. High: 46º. Winds: W 10-20 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Low: 25º Winds: W 5-10.

TOMORROW: Increasing clouds with rain arriving in the evening. High: 46º.

