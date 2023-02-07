Gradual clearing Tuesday

More active weather setting up by mid-week with rain and/or snow
By Kyle Kiel
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 9:00 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- It won’t be as windy today, and temperatures will be about 10° cooler than Monday. We will see a gradual decrease in cloud cover heading into the afternoon hours, with highs in the 40s. Patchy fog is possible tonight.

Another day in the 40s is likely on Wednesday, but by evening showers will be rolling in from north to south. This mainly looks to be a decent rain event for the QCA, however, a cold front will roll in Thursday morning allowing for a mix of rain and snow, and potentially a full transition to snow. Accumulation is possible on grassy surfaces, especially northwest of the Quad Cities if the snow is heavy enough to overcome the relatively warm ground temperatures.

Flurries are possible on Friday, but the longer-term forecast calls for another warm-up to near 50º by Sunday with drier conditions. Warmer temperatures look to continue next week.

TODAY: Gradual clearing. High: 46º. Winds: W 10-20 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Low: 25º Winds: W 5-10.

TOMORROW: Increasing clouds with rain arriving in the evening. High: 46º.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marcy Oglesby, 50, of Maquon, Illinois.
Woman charged with concealing body in Knox County storage unit now facing murder charge
Police responded to the crash at the intersection of 17th Street and River Drive, just before 8...
Coroner identifies man killed in Moline crash Saturday
FILE - Deputies believe there was a malfunction with the front two tires, causing the tractor...
Father killed, 7-year-old son injured in farm tractor crash
Deputies say a 2-year-old girl was hit by a car while she was being dropped off at a...
Deputies: Toddler hit by car while being dropped off at babysitter’s house
A mother in Oklahoma has been charged with child abuse for allegedly throwing her 1-month-old...
Mom charged after throwing 1-month-old baby in dumpster, court documents say

Latest News

KWQC TV6 first alert weather
Gradual clearing Tuesday
Rain and snow return on Thursday morning
Rain and snow return on Thursday morning
KWQC TV6 first alert weather
Mixed clouds and sun, Tuesday.
First Alert Forecast: Windy and warm Monday afternoon
First Alert Forecast: Windy and warm Monday afternoon