Iowa lawmakers working to fix property tax mistake from 2021 bill

By KCRG Staff
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 4:33 PM CST|Updated: 15 hours ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa lawmakers are working on a bill to fix a mistake that could cost taxpayers millions.

The mistake comes from a tax bill lawmakers passed in 2021. It currently has Iowa set to overcharge property taxpayers by 127 million dollars.

Some worry the bill to correct the error could lead to budget cuts for police, fire, and emergency management.

One House Democrat proposes pulling 127 million dollars from Iowa’s Taxpayer Relief Fund. This would then go towards a one-time payment to fill in the gaps in city and county budgets.

Republicans and Democrats are working together to make sure that money is never collected.

