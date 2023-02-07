New Rock Island public library and YMCA set to open next week

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - The new Rock Island Public Library and YMCA have a new home as city officials and administration held a ribbon tying ceremony Tuesday morning.

From reading a book, to working out, to studying for that big test coming up; you can do all that and more under one roof at this new facility.

During the ribbon tying ceremony, Rock Island Mayor Mike Thoms spoke about how this building has come a long way.

“Boy you talk about a transformation of a building,” Thoms said. “It is an outstanding facility here.”

The library will have the usual library offerings --library card services, item pick up and return, events and public programming, computer use, public wifi, and more.

Rock Island Public Library Director, Angela Campbell, says this new facility will offer expanded services that aren’t available anywhere else.

“The big gem for us is the auditorium space that has stadium seating with 140 chairs,” Campbell said. “[It will have] a complete AV package, a stage so we expect that to be used a lot, as well as the two small meeting rooms and then we have a conference room.”

The combination of a public library and a YMCA is only one of a handful within the United States making it a unique combination that’s almost exclusive to Rock Island.

4th ward alderman, Jenni Swanson, spoke about how this new addition is great for the development of her ward and how unique this building truly is.

“It is one of three,” Swanson said. “Get that? Three within the entire United States and I’m so grateful to have that in our community.”

Mike Wennekamp, the CEO of Two Rivers YMCA, echoed what Swanson said about being a part of such a great community.

“Every community is unique,” Wennekamp said. “And this Rock Island YMCA and library is unique. It’s one of the most unique in the country and there are a lot of people that are going to reach their true potential, through spirit, mind and body because of this facility.”

Among other things offered, the new facility will have basketball and pickleball courts, a gym, and an indoor play area for kids.

With this new addition, there will now be a public library within three miles of any location within Rock Island city limits.

“During our planning, it became clear form our patrons that having a library branch in the middle of town was paramount to the quality of life and the future success of our residents,” Campbell said. “This library branch ensures that every Rock Islander is within three miles of a public library.”

The library and YMCA officially open on Monday, February 13. Hours are as follows:

Monday through Thursday: 9 a.m. until 8 p.m.

Friday: 10 a.m. until 6 p.m.

Saturday: 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

