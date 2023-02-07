Quad City Storm players skate with opposing fans after Vermilion County Bobcats no show for game

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - After Vermilion County didn’t show up to play a home game against the Quad City Storm Sunday, Storm players skated with Bobcats fans. Tiffany Allen’s daughter got skating tips from the players.

“The first time she skated with the Bobcats, she had to hold onto the edge the whole time and this time one of the Storm players went over and helped her and showed her how to move her knees and how to skate and then she was skating in the middle of the rink. It meant a lot that they took the time you know they could have just left but they took the time to be with other fans just because they were hockey fans” said Allen.

Tiffany’s son was given a puck from Storm Defenseman Alex Carlson.

“It was really nice. I mean he didn’t have to do that but he’s just being nice because the Bobcats weren’t there and I appreciate that”.

