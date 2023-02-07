RIFD announces four promotions, including assistant fire chief

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) -Tuesday Rock Island Fire Chief Robert Graff announced four new promotions, including the promotion of assistant fire chief.

According to a media release from the City of Rock Island on Jan. 23, Fire Chief Graff announced: Battalion Chief Terry Smith has been promoted to the position of assistant fire chief, Captain Nicholas Thompson has been promoted to battalion chief, Lieutenant Jason Leemans has been promoted to captain, and Firefighter Darwin Burton has been promoted to lieutenant.

“The Rock Island Fire Department is excited about the promotion of Asst. Chief Terry Smith, Battalion Chief Nick Thompson, Capt. Jason Leemans and Lt. Darwin Burton,” Chief Graff said. “There individuals prepared themselves for these positions. Our transition will be seamless and the fire department and the City of Rock Island will benefit from the assets they bring.”

According to the media release:

Smith has been a member of the Rock Island Fire Department since 1996. He has served as a lieutenant, captain and most recently battalion chief of the Third Battalion. As asst. chief, Smith will serve as the departments training officer and ensure that all personnel are prepared to handle the evolving challenges facing the modern fire service. Smith will also supervise buildings and grounds and assist with the development of a strategic plan to maintain the fleet and facilities.

Terry Smith was promoted to assistant fire chief. (RIFD)

As a battalion chief, Thompson will lead the Third Battalion. He has been a member of the Rock Island Fire Department since 2022 and served as a lieutenant and captain. Thompson has served the Bureau of Fire Prevention as a fire investigator and has always shown a dedication to keep his companies highly trained. He has a bachelor’s degree in finance and is currently working on a master’s degree. Thompson also has been a member of the regional Hazardous Materials and Technical Rescue Teams.

Nicholas Thompson was promoted to RIFD Battalion Chief. (RIFD)

Leemans has been a member of the Rock Island Fire Department since 2000 and was promoted to Lieutenant in 2015. He obtained specialized training and advises the department’s Rapid Intervention Team. He is a member of the regional Hazardous Materials and Technical Rescue Teams and continually serves as a resource for equipment upgrades and new tactics and technologies which help the department serve the community more effectively.

Jason Leemans was promoted to RIFD Captain. (RIFD)

Burton was hired in 2008 and has served as a fill-in lieutenant for many years. He has prepared to lead a fire company by attending many advanced training programs provided by the University of Illinois and Fire Service Institute such as Company Fire Officer, Vehicle and Machinery Technician, Advanced Technician Firefighter and Fireground Company Officer. Burton is a former helicopter flight medic and brings a wealth of emergency medical knowledge to his new company, stated the media release.

Darwin Burton was promoted to RIFD Lieutenant Darwin Burton. (RIFD)

