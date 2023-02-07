Season-to-date snowfall statistics: Where does 2022-23 winter season stand?

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) - While there have been 12 calendar days so far this winter with accumulating snow, most of the snowfall events this season have amounted to one inch or less.

Through February 7, 10.7″ of snow has fallen at the Quad Cities International Airport in Moline; the official climate site for the metro.

The normal season-to-date snow is 24 point four inches, putting the snowfall deficit at 13.7 inches for the season. February is typically the third snowiest month of the year, behind December and January.

Typically 8.6″ of snow falls during the month of February.

So far in Feb. 2023 there hasn’t been any snow, which is 2.4″ from what typically falls in the first week of the month.

While there is still plenty of winter left to catch up on the snow deficit, you may be wondering where this season stands among other least snowiest season-to-dates.

The winter of 1933 to 1934 has had the least amount of snow through Feb. 7 at 0.4″. The winter of 2002 and 2003 rounds out the top five least snowiest at 4.2″.

This winter season ranks number 27 as least snowiest season-to-date. The least-snowiest season overall was the winter of 1936 to 1937 where 9.9″ of snow fell.

On the other end of the spectrum, the snowiest season-to-date was the winter of 1978-79, a winter many Quad Citians remember as being especially harsh, with 55.5″ of snow through Feb. 7.

The other winter seasons rounding out the top five snowiest-to-date have all happened since the winter of 2007-08.

The snowiest season over all was the winter of 1974-75 with nearly 70″ of snow.

