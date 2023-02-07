TV6 Investigates: 2022 Davenport shots fired incidents lowest in 3 years

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Shots fired incidents in Davenport were the lowest in 2022 compared to data from the previous three years, according to Freedom of Information Requests sent to the Davenport Police Department.

In 2022, Davenport had 171 confirmed shots fire incidents, down from the 208 incidents reported in 2021. In 2020, Davenport saw a record number of shots fired incidents at 282. 2019 had 194 shots fired incidents.

Of the 171 shots fired incidents in 2022, 60 of them caused property damage, 28 were classified as non-fatal shootings, and three of them were homicides by gunfire.

Of the 208 shots fired incidents in 2021, 44 of them were classified as non-fatal shootings, and ten of them were homicides by gunfire.

Data tracking shows the majority of gunfire incidents in Davenport happened south of Central Park Avenue and west of Bridge Avenue.

Davenport’s gunfire statistics differ drastically from Bettendorf’s.

In 2022, Bettendorf had two shots fired incidents. No one was injured in those two incidents and no property was damaged. Bettendorf has had one homicide in the last five years which occurred in 2019.

According to FOIA requests, Moline saw 16 shots fired incidents in 2022. 7 of them caused property damage and there was one homicide by gunfire in the city in 2022.

In East Moline, there were 14 shots fired incidents in 2022 and no homicides.

Davenport Police are using Group Violence Intervention - a community-based strategy - to stop cycles of violence from frequent offenders. Looking at gunfire statistics, police say GVI is already lowering gun crime not only in Davenport but across the Quad Cities.

According to police, the team behind GVI has successfully contacted 75 at-risk people since the program launched in the spring of 2022. Of the people reached as of December, only three went on to be involved in gun violence afterward.

View Confirmed Gunfire in 2022 in a full screen map

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.