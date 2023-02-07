TV6 Investigates: 2022 Davenport shots fired incidents lowest in 3 years

By Marci Clark
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 5:36 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Shots fired incidents in Davenport were the lowest in 2022 compared to data from the previous three years, according to Freedom of Information Requests sent to the Davenport Police Department.

In 2022, Davenport had 171 confirmed shots fire incidents, down from the 208 incidents reported in 2021. In 2020, Davenport saw a record number of shots fired incidents at 282. 2019 had 194 shots fired incidents.

Of the 171 shots fired incidents in 2022, 60 of them caused property damage, 28 were classified as non-fatal shootings, and three of them were homicides by gunfire.

Of the 208 shots fired incidents in 2021, 44 of them were classified as non-fatal shootings, and ten of them were homicides by gunfire.

Data tracking shows the majority of gunfire incidents in Davenport happened south of Central Park Avenue and west of Bridge Avenue.

Davenport’s gunfire statistics differ drastically from Bettendorf’s.

In 2022, Bettendorf had two shots fired incidents. No one was injured in those two incidents and no property was damaged. Bettendorf has had one homicide in the last five years which occurred in 2019.

According to FOIA requests, Moline saw 16 shots fired incidents in 2022. 7 of them caused property damage and there was one homicide by gunfire in the city in 2022.

In East Moline, there were 14 shots fired incidents in 2022 and no homicides.

Davenport Police are using Group Violence Intervention - a community-based strategy - to stop cycles of violence from frequent offenders. Looking at gunfire statistics, police say GVI is already lowering gun crime not only in Davenport but across the Quad Cities.

According to police, the team behind GVI has successfully contacted 75 at-risk people since the program launched in the spring of 2022. Of the people reached as of December, only three went on to be involved in gun violence afterward.

View Confirmed Gunfire in 2022 in a full screen map

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marcy Oglesby, 50, of Maquon, Illinois.
Woman charged with concealing body in Knox County storage unit now facing murder charge
Police responded to the crash at the intersection of 17th Street and River Drive, just before 8...
Coroner identifies man killed in Moline crash Saturday
FILE - Deputies believe there was a malfunction with the front two tires, causing the tractor...
Father killed, 7-year-old son injured in farm tractor crash
Deputies say a 2-year-old girl was hit by a car while she was being dropped off at a...
Deputies: Toddler hit by car while being dropped off at babysitter’s house
A mother in Oklahoma has been charged with child abuse for allegedly throwing her 1-month-old...
Mom charged after throwing 1-month-old baby in dumpster, court documents say

Latest News

Rock Island Fire Chief Robert Graff has announced four new promotions.
RIFD announces four promotions, including assistant fire chief
The Deere autonomous tractor. (FILE)
Former Deere employee sues company after fired, claims retaliation for safety concerns
Renderings of the new YMCA and library in Rock Island. The building will officially open on...
New Rock Island public library and YMCA set to open next week
Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum, celebrates President Lincoln’s birthday, free admission