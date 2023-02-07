VIDEO: Topgolf employee chases after child running on driving range

A Topgolf worker chases a kid that runs onto the driving range.
By KWCH Staff
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 2:02 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH/Gray News) - A video showing a Topgolf worker chasing down a small child who ran onto the facility’s driving range has gone viral over the weekend.

Adlai Ruffin, the person who took the video, said while preparing for his swing, he noticed something moving out of the corner of his eye.

Ruffin said he immediately stopped his swing and pulled out his phone to capture the moment.

“I was like, ‘Is anyone going to stop this before the kid gets too far?’” he said. “I noticed the kid keeps going and going. So, I was like, ‘You know what, this is a moment I need to record.’”

Ruffin also mentioned the person chasing after the child is a Topgolf employee.

Thankfully, no one was hurt, and the child was brought back safely.

Copyright 2023 KWCH via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marcy Oglesby, 50, of Maquon, Illinois.
Woman charged with concealing body in Knox County storage unit now facing murder charge
Police responded to the crash at the intersection of 17th Street and River Drive, just before 8...
Coroner identifies man killed in Moline crash Saturday
FILE - Deputies believe there was a malfunction with the front two tires, causing the tractor...
Father killed, 7-year-old son injured in farm tractor crash
Deputies say a 2-year-old girl was hit by a car while she was being dropped off at a...
Deputies: Toddler hit by car while being dropped off at babysitter’s house
A mother in Oklahoma has been charged with child abuse for allegedly throwing her 1-month-old...
Mom charged after throwing 1-month-old baby in dumpster, court documents say

Latest News

Gov. Pritzker Announced Monday that $40 million in Rebuild Illinois Capital Funds will be used...
Gov. Pritzker announces $40 million grant opportunity to develop megasites
Officials credit the flight crew of the Newark-bound flight with preventing the fire from...
4 passengers hospitalized after fire ignites on United Airlines plane
This photo provided by the Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office in Nogales, Arizona, shows...
73-year-old rancher held on $1M bond in killing near US border
Rescue workers in Syria are desperately trying to reach those stuck under the rubble of fallen...
Race to find survivors as quake aid pours into Turkey, Syria
FILE - Steve Morton shows his scan card for his personal selection numbers for a ticket for a...
Lucky player in Washington wins $754.6M Powerball prize