Arrest made in string of Moline burglaries

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - The Moline Police Department (MPD) announced an arrest in connection to a string of burglaries that happened in downtown Moline over the past two months.

According to a media release, on January 28 at approximately 3:44 a.m. the Moline Police Department responded to an alarm at a business in the 1300 block of 5th Avenue. While officers were investigating the incident and reviewing video, another police officer saw the suspect in the 900 block of Fifth Avenue. The suspect ran, but was caught by police.

Tyree D. Harris, 20 of Moline was arrested on suspicion of burglary and outstanding warrants, police said. Harris had an active warrant for burglary and theft in connection with an October burglary in the 1000 block of 41st Street.

Harris has been charged by the Rock Island County State’s Attorney with burglary and is being held in the Rock Island County Jail in lieu of $75,000 bond, according to to a media release from MPD. Harris has been implicated in six additional downtown burglaries and more charges are expected.

According to the media release, MPD had been investigating a string of burglaries in the downtown area over the past two months. Several burglaries had occurred in the downtown area spanning from Dec. 10, 2022 through Jan. 9.

Police said the burglaries occurred in the 1200 block of 15th Street, 1300 block of 15th Street, 1300 block of 6th Avenue, 400 block of 13th Street, 1200 block of 4th Avenue, and 1500 block of River Drive.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities at 309-762-9500 or the Moline Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at 309-797-0401.

