Burlington man arrested for possession of meth

Troy Allen Crawford, 43 of Burlington was arrested for possession of meth.
Troy Allen Crawford, 43 of Burlington was arrested for possession of meth.(Des Moines County Sheriff's Office)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 10:15 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Iowa (KWQC) - A Burlington man was arrested on Tuesday for possession of methamphetamine.

At approximately 9:38 a.m. deputies with the Des Moines County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to a call of a suspicious vehicle in the area of the 6500 block of Hunt Road, according to a media release from Des Moines County Sheriff’s Office. The vehicle was located shortly later and stopped by an officer with the Burlington Police Department near Summer Street and Madison Avenue.

Deputies say they responded to the traffic stop to investigate and during the traffic stop, a passenger in the vehicle, Troy Allen Crawford, 43 of Burlington was found in possession of meth.

Crawford was arrested for possession of a controlled substance, third offense, a Class D felony, and taken to the Des Moines County Jail and given a $5,000 bond, according to the media release from Des Moines County Sheriff’s Office.

