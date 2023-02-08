Burlington man arrested for possession of meth

BURLINGTON, Iowa (KWQC) - A Burlington man was arrested on Tuesday for possession of methamphetamine.

At approximately 9:38 a.m. deputies with the Des Moines County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to a call of a suspicious vehicle in the area of the 6500 block of Hunt Road, according to a media release from Des Moines County Sheriff’s Office. The vehicle was located shortly later and stopped by an officer with the Burlington Police Department near Summer Street and Madison Avenue.

Deputies say they responded to the traffic stop to investigate and during the traffic stop, a passenger in the vehicle, Troy Allen Crawford, 43 of Burlington was found in possession of meth.

Crawford was arrested for possession of a controlled substance, third offense, a Class D felony, and taken to the Des Moines County Jail and given a $5,000 bond, according to the media release from Des Moines County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.