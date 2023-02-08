CASI celebrates 50 years with ‘Golden Jubilee’

By KWQC Staff
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 6:40 AM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Center for Active Seniors, Inc (CASI) hosted a Golden Jubilee Tuesday, celebrating 50 years..

CASI was founded in 1973, and the goal of its programming is to meet the needs of seniors in the QC.

“We’ve been here for 50 years which means we have served generations of families,” said Laura Kopp, President and CEO of CASI. “The people that are here now remember coming here with their parents, their grandparents, and their great-grandparents.”

The center also operates the only adult day service facility in eastern Iowa, which serves seniors with specific physical or mental needs, Jane’s Place.

