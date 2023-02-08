Chef Keys Highlights Salvador, Brazil

Chef Keys Highlights Salvador, Brazil
By K.C. Ross
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 3:55 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Chef Keys highlights Salvador Brazil. She discusses the history and how prevalent the Afro-Brazilian culture is in the area. Chef Keys makes a Salvador street food favorite called Acarajè. Chef Keys joins QCT at 11 weekly on Monday and Wednesday to share recipes and lifestyle tips with viewers.

Website: https://cookandcuffs.com/

Instagram @iamchefkeys

Facebook: iamchefkeys

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Accumulating snow likely from southeastern Iowa to northwestern Illinois.
FIRST ALERT DAY in effect Thursday from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. for accumulating snow
The Deere autonomous tractor. (FILE)
Former Deere employee sues company after fired, claims retaliation for safety concerns
A couple says Starbucks overcharged them by more than $4,000 for a $10 coffee run.
Couple says Starbucks charged them nearly $4,500 for 2 cups of coffee
DIRECTV and Dish Network customers will not be able to watch the Super Bowl on KLJB-FOX, 'Our...
DIRECTV and DISH Network customers not able to watch Super Bowl on KLJB- FOX, ‘Our Quad Cities’
Robert Irwin Ware, 55, of Davenport, was booked into the Scott County Jail on five counts of...
Police: Man rammed multiple squad cars in Davenport

Latest News

Chef Keys Whiskey
Chef Keys and Jacob Moritz from Hyvee discuss all things Whiskey
Chef Keys joins QCT at 11 a.m. Monday and Wednesday each week.
Chef Keys talks Food Budgeting with Pat Peacock
Ryan from Townsquare Media discusses this year's Super Bowl.
Townsquare Media: Your Super Bowl Questions Answered
How to make healthy cauliflower wings for the Super Bowl.
Monday Morning Jumpstart: Healthy Super Bowl Dishes