Chef Keys Highlights Salvador, Brazil
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 3:55 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Chef Keys highlights Salvador Brazil. She discusses the history and how prevalent the Afro-Brazilian culture is in the area. Chef Keys makes a Salvador street food favorite called Acarajè. Chef Keys joins QCT at 11 weekly on Monday and Wednesday to share recipes and lifestyle tips with viewers.
Website: https://cookandcuffs.com/
Instagram @iamchefkeys
