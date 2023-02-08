Chef Keys and Jacob Moritz from Hyvee discuss all things Whiskey

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Chef Keys invited Jacob Moritz from Hyvee to come and discuss Whiskey. The Black History Month Hightlight is a black and women owned business, Nearest Green Distillery. Chef Keys and Jacob discussed American, Irish, and Scottish Whiskey and their differences. Chef Keys joins QCT at 11 weekly on Monday and Wednesday to share recipes and lifestyle tips with viewers.

Website: https://cookandcuffs.com/

Instagram @iamchefkeys

Facebook: iamchefkeys

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.