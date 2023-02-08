Chef Keys talks Food Budgeting with Pat Peacock

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Chef Keys begins Black History Month by inviting Pat Peacock on the show. They speak about “How to” budget and create amazing dishes within the means you set. Chef Keys joins QCT at 11 weekly on Monday and Wednesday to share recipes and lifestyle tips with viewers.

Website: https://cookandcuffs.com/

Instagram @iamchefkeys

Facebook: iamchefkeys

