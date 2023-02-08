Man pleads guilty in fatal Rock Island shooting

ROCK ISLAND Co., Ill. (KWQC) - A Muscatine man pleaded guilty Wednesday to first-degree murder in the shooting death of an 18-year-old man in Rock Island.

Court records show Mayson A. Davis, 27, was sentenced to 35 years in prison during a hearing in Rock Island County Circuit Court. He will receive credit for time already served in the Rock Island County Jail.

Once he completes his sentence, he will serve three years of mandatory supervised release.

Around 12:47 p.m. May 29, 2021, Rock Island police responded to the 1600 block of 7th Street for a gunshot victim and found 18-year-old Kielan J. Sims of Moline. He was taken to Trinity-Rock Island where he died from his injuries.

The next day, police obtained an arrest warrant for Davis. He was arrested in Muscatine.

On June 3, 2022, police arrested a second man, Seth D. Washington, 22, of Moline, on a first-degree murder charge in connection with Sims’ death.

He has a pretrial conference Feb. 23.

Washington is currently being held in the Rock Island County Jail on a $500,000 bond, pending prosecution. (KWQC/ Rock Island Police)

