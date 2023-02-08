Moline Parks and Recreation to host ‘Generations for Tea’

(Pixabay via MGN)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 9:36 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - The Moline Parks and Recreation Department will be hosting an elegant and fun tea time for all at this year’s ‘Generations for Tea’, formerly known as Mother Daughter Tea, over several dates this month.

According to Moline Parks and Recreation, participants may dress up, sip an array of teas, enjoy Olde Towne Bakery cookies, learn a little history and play lovely parlor games at the Butterworth Center, 1105 8th Street, on five different dates including:

  • Tea #1: Feb. 24 from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Tea #2: Feb. 25 from 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.
  • Tea #3: Feb. 25 from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.
  • Tea #4: Feb. 25 from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Tea #5: Feb. 26 from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Event organizers say “The event is for ages three and up and costs $10 to attend for both adults and children. The registration deadline is Feb. 15 before 3:30 p.m. and all participants must pre-register. Space is limited so call 309-524-2424 or visit our website to sign up today.”

