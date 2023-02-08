Muscatine Parks and Recreation to host job fair

MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - The City of Muscatine Parks and Recreation Department will be hosting a job fair this weekend.

The Muscatine Parks and Recreation Department will host the job fair from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday in the Clubhouse of the Muscatine Municipal Golf Course to recruit dependable, hardworking individuals to fill seasonal positions for the spring and summer of 2023, stated a media release from parks and recreation officials.

According to the media release, a variety of opportunities are available including lifeguards, slide attendants, cashiers, equipment operators, office clerk, Gold Clubhouse supervisors, gas dock attendants, recreation program leaders, seasonal maintenance laborers, groundskeepers, and College Search Kickoff program assistants.

Parks and recreation officials encourage those interested to come out to the golf course to talk with current staff, review open positions, and fill out an application. Interested persons may also fill out an application ahead of time by visiting the Career Center on the City of Muscatine website.

For ore information, contact the Muscatine Parks and Recreation Department at 563-263-0241.

