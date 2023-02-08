Unity Point Health- Trinity SEARCH Program receives Hand In Hand’s ‘Happy Joe Whitty Award’

By KWQC Staff
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 5:06 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - The Unity Point Health- Trinity SEARCH Program received the fourth annual Happy Joe Whitty Award at Hand In Hand’s Chili Cook-Off last weekend.

The Happy Joe Whitty Award is given to companies or organizations in the QCA that make hiring those with disabilities a priority, stated a media release from Hand In Hand. Organizations that receive this award provide people with disabilities opportunities that build confidence, self-esteem, and provide social interaction.

“Project SEARCH allows interns to learn and develop essential job skills to be successful in the workforce,” said Project Search Coordinator, Stacie Kintigh. “It’s truly rewarding and fulfilling to see how much our interns grow from the start of the program to graduation. UnityPoint Health- Trinity is honored to have had an impact on the lives of these young adults.”

Project SEARCH partners with North Scott, Bettendorf, and Pleasant Valley school districts and local support agencies including Goodwill, Vocational Rehabilitation, and Mississippi Bend Area Education Agency to provide employment to individuals with disabilities, stated the media release. The program uses classroom instruction coupled with workplace internships to prepare these individuals for competitive employment.

According to the media release, UnityPoint Health-Trinity first offered Project SEARCH in 2016. Since then, 35 interns have graduated from the program, and in its six years, 86% of Project SEARCH graduates have met their employment goal of 16 hours per week or more and pay of minimum wage or more.

The Happy Joe Whitty Award was created in 2019 to honor Joe Whitty and all of his work with the disability community, stated Hand In Hand officials.

To learn more about Project SEARCH visit https://www.unitypoint.org/quadcities/project-search.aspx and to learn more about Hand In Hand visit https://www.handinhandqc.org/.

