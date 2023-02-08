Winter storm arrives tonight bringing rain, sleet, and snow

Heavy wet snow likely on Thursday
By Meteorologist Kevin Phelps
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 3:26 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- Quiet conditions will be seen today ahead of our next storm system that will bring rain, sleet, and snow to the area tonight and Thursday. A First Alert Day will go into effect tomorrow morning as widespread moderate to heavy spreads over the region. As temps gradually cool the change over to snow will occur between 6AM-9AM on Thursday. This will be a wet heavy snow with initial accumulations on grassy surfaces. Eventually though this could pile on roads creating slick travel by midday. Accumulation forecast is tough as of this morning, extra sleet will lower totals, but in general 1″-4″ in the QC, with higher amounts of 4″-7″ NW of the QC to nearly nothing SE of the QC. A shift in 10 miles in any direction will greatly impact how much snow you see. Behind this system we will quiet down heading into the weekend with lots of sunshine and eventually temps in the 40s by Sunday.

TODAY: Increasing clouds. High: 47º. Winds: S 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Rain. Low: 34º Winds: S 5-10.

TOMORROW: Rain changing to sleet changing to snow. High: 39º.

