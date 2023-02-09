8 awarded by City of Moline after 53rd Street apartment fire

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - During a Moline city council meeting Tuesday, Fire Chief Steve Regenwether presented eight people with a lifesaving award for their help in an apartment fire.

The Jan. 25 apartment fire displaced dozens and sent two people to the hospital.

Awarded during the meeting were Asplundh tree service workers Kevin Wardrip II, Austin Church, Gary Jens and Myles Peck. Also Rent QC, J.C. Millman workers David Qualls and Jordan Blake.

Off-duty East Moline Fire Department Lieutenant Mike Rettig and Moline Fire Department Engineer Mike Herrick.

