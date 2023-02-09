Bed Bath & Beyond to close Davenport location

(MGN)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 3:21 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Bed Bath & Beyond has announced closings of hundreds of stores across the U.S. and this week a Quad Cities location has officially been added to the list.

The Davenport Bed Bath & Beyond location, 4022 East 53 Street, as of Tuesday, has officially been added to the retailers store closing list.

The store’s closings come after the company stated it has been reducing its footprint dramatically over the past year. According to a regulatory filing, it will have shuttered more than 400 stores, nearly half of its fleet. That includes the remaining 50 standalone Harmon Face Value Stores, which sells beauty and household products.

This is a developing story. TV6 will provide updates on-air and online.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A couple says Starbucks overcharged them by more than $4,000 for a $10 coffee run.
Couple says Starbucks charged them nearly $4,500 for 2 cups of coffee
The Deere autonomous tractor. (FILE)
Former Deere employee sues company after fired, claims retaliation for safety concerns
Bettendorf neighborhood pushes back on Devils Glen & Forest Grove
Bettendorf neighborhood pushes back on Devils Glen and Forest Grove
DIRECTV and Dish Network customers will not be able to watch the Super Bowl on KLJB-FOX, 'Our...
DIRECTV and DISH Network customers not able to watch Super Bowl on KLJB- FOX, ‘Our Quad Cities’

Latest News

Country Style Ice Cream will be moving locations.
Country Style Ice Cream moving locations
The truck is a dark blue/black, 2002-2006 GMC Sierra with extended towing mirrors and a tonneau...
Bettendorf police ask for help to find truck involved in hit-and-run
Ryan Anthony Rhoades, 31, of Davenport, is facing two counts of second-degree sexual abuse, a...
Man charged with sexually abusing child in Davenport
Hy-Vee to acquire North Scott Foods
Hy-Vee to acquire North Scott Foods