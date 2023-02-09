Bed Bath & Beyond to close Davenport location

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Bed Bath & Beyond has announced closings of hundreds of stores across the U.S. and this week a Quad Cities location has officially been added to the list.

The Davenport Bed Bath & Beyond location, 4022 East 53 Street, as of Tuesday, has officially been added to the retailers store closing list.

The store’s closings come after the company stated it has been reducing its footprint dramatically over the past year. According to a regulatory filing, it will have shuttered more than 400 stores, nearly half of its fleet. That includes the remaining 50 standalone Harmon Face Value Stores, which sells beauty and household products.

