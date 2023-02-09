Bettendorf neighborhood pushes back on Devils Glen & Forest Grove

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - A group of Bettendorf residents pushed back at a plan that could bring new commercial and multi-family units to the neighborhood at an informal meeting Wednesday.

The development site is on the corner of Devils Glen Road and Forest Grove Drive. Rock Island-based E&A Enterprises LLC is requesting a majority of the area be rezoned from a C-1, Neighborhood Commercial District to a C-2, Community Commercial District before they can start development.

The current concept includes an eight-pump gas station, single-family houses, townhouses and a shopping plaza.

Wednesday’s meeting was hosted by the developer. The meeting room was full of neighbors telling the developer they are not welcome.

Many residents shared concerns about increased traffic, overcrowding schools and accumulation of runoff water.

One neighbor mentioned the area is already oversaturated with shops and other commercial spaces.

“If we open more, yet we still have a staffing issue, what’s to say we’re not going to have empty buildings that are going to bring down property values because there’s no businesses that will go there?” said the neighbor.

The Bettendorf Planning and Zoning Commission will hold a public hearing about the rezoning of the plot of land during its meeting Wednesday, Feb. 15 at City Hall. It starts at 5:30 p.m.

Rezoning is just the first step in a long process before a developer can actually get shovels in the dirt and break ground.

After the public hearing, the rezoning ordinance goes in front of the Planning and Zoning Commission for a recommendation. The city council will then hold a public hearing of its own. It will then vote on the ordinance three times.

Once rezoned, the developer then has to present subdivision plans, or plats, in front of the commission and the city council.

Then the development of individual plots would need to go through similar processes.

Representatives with E&A Enterprises declined to be interviewed on Wednesday.

