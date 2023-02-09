Bettendorf neighborhood pushes back on Devils Glen & Forest Grove

By Hernan Gutierrez
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 10:48 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - A group of Bettendorf residents pushed back at a plan that could bring new commercial and multi-family units to the neighborhood at an informal meeting Wednesday.

The development site is on the corner of Devils Glen Road and Forest Grove Drive. Rock Island-based E&A Enterprises LLC is requesting a majority of the area be rezoned from a C-1, Neighborhood Commercial District to a C-2, Community Commercial District before they can start development.

The current concept includes an eight-pump gas station, single-family houses, townhouses and a shopping plaza.

Wednesday’s meeting was hosted by the developer. The meeting room was full of neighbors telling the developer they are not welcome.

Many residents shared concerns about increased traffic, overcrowding schools and accumulation of runoff water.

One neighbor mentioned the area is already oversaturated with shops and other commercial spaces.

“If we open more, yet we still have a staffing issue, what’s to say we’re not going to have empty buildings that are going to bring down property values because there’s no businesses that will go there?” said the neighbor.

The Bettendorf Planning and Zoning Commission will hold a public hearing about the rezoning of the plot of land during its meeting Wednesday, Feb. 15 at City Hall. It starts at 5:30 p.m.

Rezoning is just the first step in a long process before a developer can actually get shovels in the dirt and break ground.

After the public hearing, the rezoning ordinance goes in front of the Planning and Zoning Commission for a recommendation. The city council will then hold a public hearing of its own. It will then vote on the ordinance three times.

Once rezoned, the developer then has to present subdivision plans, or plats, in front of the commission and the city council.

Then the development of individual plots would need to go through similar processes.

Representatives with E&A Enterprises declined to be interviewed on Wednesday.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First Alert Day Thursday 2/9
FIRST ALERT DAY in effect Thursday from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. for accumulating snow
The Deere autonomous tractor. (FILE)
Former Deere employee sues company after fired, claims retaliation for safety concerns
A couple says Starbucks overcharged them by more than $4,000 for a $10 coffee run.
Couple says Starbucks charged them nearly $4,500 for 2 cups of coffee
DIRECTV and Dish Network customers will not be able to watch the Super Bowl on KLJB-FOX, 'Our...
DIRECTV and DISH Network customers not able to watch Super Bowl on KLJB- FOX, ‘Our Quad Cities’
Robert Irwin Ware, 55, of Davenport, was booked into the Scott County Jail on five counts of...
Police: Man rammed multiple squad cars in Davenport

Latest News

Skating with the QCHA Lady Blues
Jury reaches verdict in Genesis Medical Center malpractice lawsuit
Jury reaches verdict in Genesis Medical Center malpractice lawsuit
QCHA Lady Blues
Skating with the QCHA Lady Blues