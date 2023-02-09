Bettendorf police ask for help to find truck involved in hit-and-run

The truck is a dark blue/black, 2002-2006 GMC Sierra with extended towing mirrors and a tonneau...
By KWQC Staff
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 11:51 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Bettnedorf police are asking for the public’s help to find a truck they say was involved in a hit-and-run.

The truck is a dark blue/black, 2002-2006 GMC Sierra with extended towing mirrors and a tonneau cover, according to the Bettendorf Police Department. There is significant damage to the front right bumper of the truck.

Police ask if anyone has seen this truck or might know its whereabouts to contact the traffic division at 563-344-4047.

