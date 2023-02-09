Country Style Ice Cream moving locations

Country Style Ice Cream will be moving locations.
Country Style Ice Cream will be moving locations.(MGN Online)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 2:52 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa, and BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - A Davenport ice cream shop will be relocating, but good news, the business will not be moving too far away.

Country Style Ice Cream announced in a Facebook post on Thursday that the business will be relocating its Utica Ridge shop to Bettendorf, 3591 Tanglefoot Lane, this spring.

The business stated “We are excited to announce we will be opening our Bettendorf location this spring at 3591 Tanglefoot Lane. You can dine in and eat your ice cream or take it on the go with our double window drive-thru.

Our Utica Ridge location will be re-locating to this particular spot. Utica Ridge will close March 26 to allow us to move equipment and set up this new location,” said Country Style’s Facebook post.

Country Style’s Facebook post showed renditions of what the new location will look like.

Country Style Ice Cream will be re-locating its Utica Ridge location to Bettendorf.
Country Style Ice Cream will be re-locating its Utica Ridge location to Bettendorf.(Country Style Ice Cream)

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A couple says Starbucks overcharged them by more than $4,000 for a $10 coffee run.
Couple says Starbucks charged them nearly $4,500 for 2 cups of coffee
The Deere autonomous tractor. (FILE)
Former Deere employee sues company after fired, claims retaliation for safety concerns
Bettendorf neighborhood pushes back on Devils Glen & Forest Grove
Bettendorf neighborhood pushes back on Devils Glen and Forest Grove
DIRECTV and Dish Network customers will not be able to watch the Super Bowl on KLJB-FOX, 'Our...
DIRECTV and DISH Network customers not able to watch Super Bowl on KLJB- FOX, ‘Our Quad Cities’

Latest News

Bed Bath & Beyond to close Davenport location
The truck is a dark blue/black, 2002-2006 GMC Sierra with extended towing mirrors and a tonneau...
Bettendorf police ask for help to find truck involved in hit-and-run
Ryan Anthony Rhoades, 31, of Davenport, is facing two counts of second-degree sexual abuse, a...
Man charged with sexually abusing child in Davenport
Hy-Vee to acquire North Scott Foods
Hy-Vee to acquire North Scott Foods