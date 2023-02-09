Country Style Ice Cream moving locations

DAVENPORT, Iowa, and BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - A Davenport ice cream shop will be relocating, but good news, the business will not be moving too far away.

Country Style Ice Cream announced in a Facebook post on Thursday that the business will be relocating its Utica Ridge shop to Bettendorf, 3591 Tanglefoot Lane, this spring.

The business stated “We are excited to announce we will be opening our Bettendorf location this spring at 3591 Tanglefoot Lane. You can dine in and eat your ice cream or take it on the go with our double window drive-thru.

Our Utica Ridge location will be re-locating to this particular spot. Utica Ridge will close March 26 to allow us to move equipment and set up this new location,” said Country Style’s Facebook post.

Country Style’s Facebook post showed renditions of what the new location will look like.

Country Style Ice Cream will be re-locating its Utica Ridge location to Bettendorf. (Country Style Ice Cream)

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.