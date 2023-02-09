CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted by Moline police on drug charges

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Have you seen him?

John Imes, 44, is wanted by Moline police for possession of meth with intent to deliver.

According to Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities, Imes is 5-foot-9, 300 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

If you know where he is, call Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities at 309-762-9500 or tap the app P3 Tips. All tips are anonymous. If yours leads to his arrest, you’ll receive a cash reward.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.