CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted by Moline police on drug charges

Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities tells the crime of the week and two wanted subjects.
By KWQC Staff
Updated: 1 hour ago
MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Have you seen him?

John Imes, 44, is wanted by Moline police for possession of meth with intent to deliver.

According to Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities, Imes is 5-foot-9, 300 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

If you know where he is, call Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities at 309-762-9500 or tap the app P3 Tips. All tips are anonymous. If yours leads to his arrest, you’ll receive a cash reward.

