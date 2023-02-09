CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted in Rock Island Co. on multiple charges

ROCK ISLAND Co., Ill. (KWQC) - Have you seen him?

Jacob Martin, 20, is wanted in Rock Island County on five felony warrants for charges of eluding police, vehicle theft, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, aggravated assault, theft of vehicle arts and burglary.

According to Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities, Martin is 5-foot-8, 195 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

If you know where he is, call Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities at 309-762-9500 or tap the app P3 Tips. All tips are anonymous. If yours leads to his arrest, you’ll receive a cash reward.

