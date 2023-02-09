CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted in Rock Island Co. on multiple charges

Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities tells the crime of the week and two wanted subjects.
By KWQC Staff
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCK ISLAND Co., Ill. (KWQC) - Have you seen him?

Jacob Martin, 20, is wanted in Rock Island County on five felony warrants for charges of eluding police, vehicle theft, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, aggravated assault, theft of vehicle arts and burglary.

According to Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities, Martin is 5-foot-8, 195 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

If you know where he is, call Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities at 309-762-9500 or tap the app P3 Tips. All tips are anonymous. If yours leads to his arrest, you’ll receive a cash reward.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A couple says Starbucks overcharged them by more than $4,000 for a $10 coffee run.
Couple says Starbucks charged them nearly $4,500 for 2 cups of coffee
The Deere autonomous tractor. (FILE)
Former Deere employee sues company after fired, claims retaliation for safety concerns
Bettendorf neighborhood pushes back on Devils Glen & Forest Grove
Bettendorf neighborhood pushes back on Devils Glen and Forest Grove
DIRECTV and Dish Network customers will not be able to watch the Super Bowl on KLJB-FOX, 'Our...
DIRECTV and DISH Network customers not able to watch Super Bowl on KLJB- FOX, ‘Our Quad Cities’

Latest News

Illinois State Police Metropolitan Enforcement Groups and Drug Task Forces Successes, 2022
Rock Island police are asking for help to identify a man they say stole about $200 worth of...
CRIME STOPPERS: Rock Island police looking for man they say stole $200 worth items from Hy-Vee
Have you seen him?
CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted by Moline police on drug charges
Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities tells the crime of the week and two wanted subjects.
CRIME STOPPERS: Police investigate theft at Rock Island Hy-Vee, 2 wanted men