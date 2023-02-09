CRIME STOPPERS: Rock Island police looking for man they say stole $200 worth items from Hy-Vee

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Rock Island police are asking for help to identify a man they say stole about $200 worth of times from Hy-Vee.

According to police, three people entered Hy-Vee, Rock Island around 5 p.m. on Jan. 31, 2022.

Police said a man stole about $200 worth of merchandise by checking out at a self-checkout register and only putting in a dollar bill.

The man is described as being in his mid-30′s, medium build, with brown hair and beard, police said. He was wearing a white and gray windbreaker, blue jeans and sunglasses with a reflective blue lens.

The two others paid for their items but were seen leaving all together in a beige newer model Chevrolet four-door sedan, possibly with after-market rims, police said.

If you can identify the suspect and his two companions, please call Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities at 309-762-9500 or tap the app P3 Tips. All tips are anonymous. If yours leads to an arrest, you’ll receive a cash reward.

