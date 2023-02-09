Heavy snow, rain, wintry mix Thursday

Heavy wet snow will be tough to move around
By Kyle Kiel
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 10:12 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- A sloppy Thursday is ahead as widespread rain changes over to sleet and a wet slushy snow.

A First Alert Day is in effect as road conditions will be slushy and slick this morning into the afternoon. Heavy snow is possible NW of the QC where 4″-6″ looks possible of wet and very heavy, hard to move around snow. There has been a SE shift in the system leading to possible higher amounts near the metro, but the QC will still end up with around an inch or two of sleet and snow, mainly on grassy surfaces.

All this wraps up this evening and temps will drop below freezing meaning any standing water or runoff will freeze by Friday morning leading to slick travel. Sunshine returns this weekend and we will melt the snow with highs near 50º on Sunday.

TODAY: Rain/sleet/snow. High: 37º. Winds: NW 15-25 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Low: 23º Winds: NW 5-10.

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny. High: 30º.

