Hy-Vee to acquire North Scott Foods

(KWQC)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 8:45 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
ELDRIDGE, Iowa (KWQC) - A family-owned grocery store known for “high quality foods, friendly service and great prices” could soon have new ownership.

TV6 reached out to Hy-Vee on the matter and Hy-Vee Assistant Vice President of Communications Dawn E Buzynski stated “We are in the process of acquiring North Scott Foods. We have notified employees today, but at this time we do not have a timeline or further details.”

North Scott Foods, 425 East LeClaire Road, has been serving the North Scott community since 1979, according to the grocery store’s website and social media pages.

This is a developing story. TV6 will provide updates on-air and online.

