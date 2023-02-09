Illinois State Police Metropolitan Enforcement Groups and Drug Task Forces Successes, 2022

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KWQC) - The Illinois State Police (ISP), local law enforcement and community partners work to decrease the supply of opioids and other drugs prevalence in neighborhoods across the state, and ISP is recapping its 2022 success.

In 2022, according to the Illinois State Police Metropolitan Enforcement Groups (MEGs) and Drug Task Forces across the state 679 firearms and 26,679 pounds of drugs were seized, and 1,942 individuals were arrested.

According to a media release from ISP:

Black Hawk Area Task Force arrested 50, seized 21 guns and seized 181 pounds of narcotics

Quad City MEG arrested 78, seized 21 guns and seized 246 pounds of narcotics

“Every neighborhood deserves to be free from violence,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “We’re getting results through an evidence-based and data driven approach focusing on violence prevention. I’m thankful for the hard work of our dedicated law enforcement officials who risk their lives in order to build safer communities across the state.”

The ISP, MEGs and Drug Task Forces are on the front lines of narcotic enforcement, prevention, and treatment strategies. MEGS and Task Forces represent a collaborative effort among state, federal, and local law enforcement agencies to enforce Illinois drug laws and investigate drug activity, stated the media release from ISP.

A map of the MEG and Task Force coverage area can be found on the ISP website at https://isp.illinois.gov/DrugEnforcement/DrugEnforcementMap.

