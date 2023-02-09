Jury reaches verdict in Genesis Medical Center malpractice lawsuit

A verdict has been reached in a medical malpractice lawsuit for a surgery that took place at Genesis Medical Center in Davenport, nearly seven years ago.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 9:42 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A verdict has been reached in a medical malpractice lawsuit for a surgery that took place at Genesis Medical Center in Davenport, nearly seven years ago.

Friday, a Scott County jury returned a verdict of $4 million for the family of Kathleen Hazen who died after a surgery, that happened nearly seven years ago, at Genesis Medical Center in Davenport, according to a media release from Bribriesco Law Firm. The jury’s verdict holds Genesis Medical Center liable.

The lawsuit charged that the hospital and general surgeon William E. Olsen, M.D. were negligent during and after a laparoscopic gallbladder surgery that led to the death of 61-year-old Hazen, stated Bribriesco’s media release. After a two-week trial, the Scott County jury held the hospital liable for Hazen’s death on March 12, 2016.

According to the media release, the jury found general surgeon Olson not at fault for Hazen’s death.

Bribriesco Law Firm lawyers say they plan to appeal the decision.

TV6 reached out to Genesis for comment and the hospital chose not to comment.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First Alert Day Thursday 2/9
FIRST ALERT DAY in effect Thursday from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. for accumulating snow
The Deere autonomous tractor. (FILE)
Former Deere employee sues company after fired, claims retaliation for safety concerns
A couple says Starbucks overcharged them by more than $4,000 for a $10 coffee run.
Couple says Starbucks charged them nearly $4,500 for 2 cups of coffee
DIRECTV and Dish Network customers will not be able to watch the Super Bowl on KLJB-FOX, 'Our...
DIRECTV and DISH Network customers not able to watch Super Bowl on KLJB- FOX, ‘Our Quad Cities’
Robert Irwin Ware, 55, of Davenport, was booked into the Scott County Jail on five counts of...
Police: Man rammed multiple squad cars in Davenport

Latest News

Bettendorf neighborhood pushes back on Devils Glen & Forest Grove
Bettendorf neighborhood pushes back on Devils Glen & Forest Grove
Skating with the QCHA Lady Blues
Jury reaches verdict in Genesis Medical Center malpractice lawsuit
QCHA Lady Blues
Skating with the QCHA Lady Blues