Jury reaches verdict in Genesis Medical Center malpractice lawsuit

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A verdict has been reached in a medical malpractice lawsuit for a surgery that took place at Genesis Medical Center in Davenport, nearly seven years ago.

Friday, a Scott County jury returned a verdict of $4 million for the family of Kathleen Hazen who died after a surgery, that happened nearly seven years ago, at Genesis Medical Center in Davenport, according to a media release from Bribriesco Law Firm. The jury’s verdict holds Genesis Medical Center liable.

The lawsuit charged that the hospital and general surgeon William E. Olsen, M.D. were negligent during and after a laparoscopic gallbladder surgery that led to the death of 61-year-old Hazen, stated Bribriesco’s media release. After a two-week trial, the Scott County jury held the hospital liable for Hazen’s death on March 12, 2016.

According to the media release, the jury found general surgeon Olson not at fault for Hazen’s death.

Bribriesco Law Firm lawyers say they plan to appeal the decision.

TV6 reached out to Genesis for comment and the hospital chose not to comment.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.