Man charged with sexually abusing child in Davenport
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 10:31 AM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Rock Island man was arrested Wednesday after police say he sexually abused a child in August in Davenport.
Ryan Anthony Rhoades, 31, is facing two counts of second-degree sexual abuse, a Class B felony punishable by 25 years in prison.
On Aug. 24, Davenport police received a complaint involving Rhoades, according to an arrest affidavit.
According to the affidavit, he sexually abused a child younger than 14 at two different locations during the overnight hours of Aug. 16 and 17.
Online Scott County Jail records show he was being held on a $30,000 cash-only bond Thursday morning.
