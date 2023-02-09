Maquon woman charged in killing of former Maquon police chief

The body was found in a storage unit in Maquon, IL in October 2022
By Danny Whiskeyman
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 6:32 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MAQUON, Ill. (KWQC) - A preliminary hearing was held for Maquon resident Marcy Oglesby as she is charged with first degree murder, attempted murder, and aggravated battery by administering dangerous substance.

These new charges have been brought against her following a toxicology report on the human remains that were found in a storage unit she rented in October 2022.

While being questioned, Oglesby told officers that the remains were of Richard Young, the former Police Chief in Maquon.

During the preliminary hearing, testimony from a Knox County Sheriff’s officer was heard detailing the night Oglesby was detained.

On October 7, 2022, Knox County Sheriff’s were called out to Maquon, Illinois storage unit due to a foul smell coming from the unit. Officers met the owner of the storage facility and determined the smell was coming from unit number 29, which was rented by Marcy Oglesby.

Officers then went to Oglesby’s residence, which was right across the street from the storage unit and Oglesby voluntarily opened the unit for officers and inside was assorted items and a cardboard box in the middle of the unit.

Officers then asked Oglesby what was in the box, in which she replied saying it was wet clothes or a dead animal. Officers then asked Oglesby to open the box, which she began to comply with before pausing, and asking to speak to a deputy.

According to testimony, she told the deputy there were human remains in the box. She was detained and then transported to a local hospital after complaining of chest pains.

Following the discovery, several search warrants were obtained for the storage unit and her residence where they found several phones and computers.

Toxicology reports on the remains show there were elevated levels of the active ingredient in eye drops and antidepressants.

Testimony from the officer also confirmed that Oglesby had actively been putting eye drops and antidepressants in Young’s food. She obtained these through several purchases from a local drug store in Elmwood.

DNA of the remains came back inconclusive but further testing is happening at the University of Illinois, where the remains are being held.

At the end of the preliminary hearing, Oglesby entered a plea of not guilty on all charges and requested a trial by jury.

A pre-trial date has been set for Thursday, February 9.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First Alert Day Thursday 2/9
FIRST ALERT DAY in effect Thursday from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. for accumulating snow
The Deere autonomous tractor. (FILE)
Former Deere employee sues company after fired, claims retaliation for safety concerns
A couple says Starbucks overcharged them by more than $4,000 for a $10 coffee run.
Couple says Starbucks charged them nearly $4,500 for 2 cups of coffee
DIRECTV and Dish Network customers will not be able to watch the Super Bowl on KLJB-FOX, 'Our...
DIRECTV and DISH Network customers not able to watch Super Bowl on KLJB- FOX, ‘Our Quad Cities’
Robert Irwin Ware, 55, of Davenport, was booked into the Scott County Jail on five counts of...
Police: Man rammed multiple squad cars in Davenport

Latest News

First Alert Day Thursday 2/9
FIRST ALERT DAY in effect Thursday from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. for accumulating snow
First Alert Forecast - Cold rain tonight, wet snow Thursday
Rock Island Fire Department promotes 4, including assistant fire chief
8 awarded by City of Moline after 53rd Street apartment fire
City of Moline
8 awarded by City of Moline after 53rd Street apartment fire