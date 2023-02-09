Rain changing to sleet and snow this morning

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- A sloppy Thursday is ahead as widespread rain changes over to sleet and a wet slushy snow. A First Alert Day is in effect as roads conditions will start to go downhill this morning as rain changes over to snow around 9AM in the QC. Heavy snow is possible NW of the QC where 4″-6″ looks possible of wet and very heavy, hard to move around snow. There has been a SE shift in the system leading to possible higher amounts near the metro, but the QC will still end up with around an inch or two of sleet and snow, mainly on grassy surfaces. All this wraps up this evening and temps will drop below freezing meaning any standing water or runoff will freeze by Friday morning leading to slick travel. Sunshine returns this weekend and we will melt the snow with highs near 50º on Sunday.

TODAY: Rain/sleet/snow. High: 37º. Winds: NW 15-25 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Low: 24º Winds: NW 5-10.

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny. High: 32º.

