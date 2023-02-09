Skating with the QCHA Lady Blues

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Quad City Hockey Association’s Lady Blues are the only high school girls’ hockey team in the state of Iowa.

“We come from as far as all over, as far as Des Moines, and we are all doing it because we love it, and that’s why we built this program,” said Miley Ashby, captain of the QCHA Lady Blues. “I think that just shows our perseverance and our resilience.”

Being the only high school team in Iowa means travel to games can be lengthy.

“We travel four or five hours in one direction,” said Cory Nelson, assistant coach for the QCHA Lady Blues. “We go to st. Louis, we’re going to South Bend, Indiana, and into Wisconsin in order to find teams to play.”

According to Quad City Hockey Association officials, girls’ ice hockey in the Quad Cities is growing.

“A lot of these girls grew up playing co-ed. Now, we are able to give them a home and it’s fulfilling, to say the least,” said Sam Nelson, the QCHA Lady Blues’ head coach. “We’ve had a lot of numbers coming in our ‘Learn to Play / One Goal’ [program] in the lower levels so that is great for our future. We’ll have the numbers coming up. It’s really just getting the word out there and seeing who is willing to even try it. A lot of it is just trying it.”

Morgan Doubeck, a wing on the QCHA Lady Blues, said the team is a special bunch.

“I think probably just the girls and the atmosphere that they create [is special.] We’re always doing what we can to support each other and make sure everyone feels needed,” Doubeck said.

The Lady Blues, though, are not just playing for themselves. They are hoping to inspire younger girls to hit the ice and give hockey a chance.

“For the younger girls, to have someone to look up to, and being like, ‘Wow, that is a girl playing a sport that I want to play’ is huge to me. To see local girls playing, that are older than you, it’s a huge confidence boost in my eyes,” Sam Nelson said.

“We are here to build the program and build the skills and give girls the skills they need to succeed.,” Cory Nelson said.

“It hasn’t always been easy, but that’s why I built this program with the rest of these girls so that [young girls] had something to grow up in,” Ashby said.

The Lady Blues’ two home games of the season are on Feb. 11 at 2 p.m. and 3:15 p.m. at River’s Edge in downtown Davenport. Admission is free.

Before the home games, the Quad City Hockey Association will host a free event for kids to learn about the sport, and members of the Lady Blues will help coach.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.