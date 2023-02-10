12th annual Red Dress Run will take off Feb. 18

This year’s event will raise money for two local animal shelters
12th annual Red Dress Run to fundraise for local animal shelters
By Debbie McFadden
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 5:05 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Here’s your chance to put on a red dress, have some fun in a non-competitive run, and raise money for charities.

Ashley Francescon, Red Dress Run board member and Stefany Miranda (and a cute 4-month-old pit mix pup named Tremaine), King’s Harvest, inform viewers about the 12th annual Red Dress Run set for Saturday, Feb. 18. Get registered for the event (or associated festivities) here.

RDR will be held this year at a new location at Rookie’s Bar and Grill in Davenport. Doors will open at 12:00 p.m. with packet pick up from 12-1 p.m. The run will get underway at 2 p.m.

Fundraising proceeds will be given to King’s Harvest Animal Shelter and Quad City Animal Welfare Center.

Participants can expect a lot of celebratory beverages along the trail to help lubricate the festivities, some sweet RDR swag, and post-run snacks. Participants must be 21 years of age and older.

There are other festivities to be held before and after the Red Dress Run or it is possible to simply make a donation. Find out more and/or register here. The Facebook event page is here: https://www.facebook.com/QCRedDressRun

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bettendorf neighborhood pushes back on Devils Glen & Forest Grove
Bettendorf neighborhood pushes back on Devils Glen and Forest Grove
Rock Island police are asking for help to identify a man they say stole about $200 worth of...
CRIME STOPPERS: Rock Island police looking for man they say stole $200 worth items from Hy-Vee
Hy-Vee to acquire North Scott Foods
Country Style Ice Cream will be moving locations.
Country Style Ice Cream moving locations
The truck is a dark blue/black, 2002-2006 GMC Sierra with extended towing mirrors and a tonneau...
Bettendorf police ask for help to find truck involved in hit-and-run

Latest News

Alzheimer's Association free winter education series
Alzheimer’s Association has free winter education series
Alzheimer's Association free winter education series
Alzheimer's Association free winter education series
Be the Match that Matters event at Skylark on Feb. 14
‘Be the Match That Matters’ to help QC woman who needs bone marrow transplant set for Valentine’s Day
Accessories for seed-starting season
Getting ready for seed-starting season