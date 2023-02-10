12th annual Red Dress Run will take off Feb. 18

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Here’s your chance to put on a red dress, have some fun in a non-competitive run, and raise money for charities.

Ashley Francescon, Red Dress Run board member and Stefany Miranda (and a cute 4-month-old pit mix pup named Tremaine), King’s Harvest, inform viewers about the 12th annual Red Dress Run set for Saturday, Feb. 18. Get registered for the event (or associated festivities) here.

RDR will be held this year at a new location at Rookie’s Bar and Grill in Davenport. Doors will open at 12:00 p.m. with packet pick up from 12-1 p.m. The run will get underway at 2 p.m.

Fundraising proceeds will be given to King’s Harvest Animal Shelter and Quad City Animal Welfare Center.

Participants can expect a lot of celebratory beverages along the trail to help lubricate the festivities, some sweet RDR swag, and post-run snacks. Participants must be 21 years of age and older.

There are other festivities to be held before and after the Red Dress Run or it is possible to simply make a donation. Find out more and/or register here. The Facebook event page is here: https://www.facebook.com/QCRedDressRun

