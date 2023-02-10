Alzheimer’s Association has free winter education series

Virtual education series addressing questions about dementia continues through March 1
Alzheimer's Association free winter education series
By KWQC Staff
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 5:31 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -The Alzheimer’s Association Iowa Chapter is offering a free, 7-week virtual education series in the new year. The programs are available to help families facing Alzheimer’s or dementia understand what to expect so they can be prepared to meet the changes ahead.

Megan Olsen, Alzheimer’s Association Iowa Chapter, provides an overview of the topics covered ranging from the warning signs to behavior changes to financial and legal considerations--as well as new advancements in Alzheimer’s research.

The series began on Jan. 18 via Zoom and continue to be held at 12 p.m. each Wednesday through March 1. The remaining schedule of programs includes:

Feb. 15 – Effective Communication Strategies*

Feb. 22 – Dementia Conversations*

Mar. 1 – Understanding & Responding to Dementia-Related Behaviors*

More information is available at https://www.alz.org/professionals/public-health/state-overview/iowa and as always please call the free 24/7 Helpline at 1-800-272-3900 with any questions related to Alzheimer’s and dementia care, support and more.

