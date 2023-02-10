Arrest made in connection to Sudlow Intermediate School threat

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - An arrest has been made in connection to a threat that happened at Sudlow Intermediate School, 1414 East Locust Street, today.

A 14-year-old was arrested and charged with first-degree harassment and taken to the Scott County Juvenile Detention Center due to the seriousness of the threat, according to a media release from Davenport Police Department. Through investigation it was determined that there was no immediate threat to students or staff, however, police say they want to take this opportunity to highlight the importance of alerting school officers or administrators anytime suspicious activity is observed or heard.

The incident occurred at approximately 9:28 a.m. when Davenport Police School Resource Officers received information regarding possible threats of violence to students and staff at Sudlow Intermediate School, police said. In coordination with school staff, after the 14-year-old had been taken to the juvenile detention center, the school day continued and students were dismissed at a normal time.

The Davenport Police Department takes all threats of violence seriously, stated the media release. Police encourage the community that if you see something, say something.

Police also say you can submit an anonymous tip by downloading the P3 App or by visiting www.crimestoppers.com.

These incidents remain under investigation, no further information is available at this time, stated the media release.

