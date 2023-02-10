‘Be the Match That Matters’ to help QC woman who needs bone marrow transplant set for Valentine’s Day

Skylark in Rock Island is slated to host the gathering to find matches for those needing lifesaving treatments
Be the Match that Matters event at Skylark on Feb. 14
By Debbie McFadden
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 5:14 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -QCL guest, Suzy Robbins of Bettendorf is good friends with Rock Island’s Becky Wren, and is doing all she can to help Wren, who is fighting for her life.

Wren is a commercial fisherwoman, is only in her 30s, and has Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML). This is a form of cancer that starts in the bone marrow (where new blood cells are made) and often quickly moves into the blood.

Wren has been receiving chemotherapy treatment and now needs a bone marrow transplant. The upcoming event will help raise money for her medical expenses and awareness while testing to see if people are matches for those needing transplants.

The “Be the Match That Matters” event will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 14 from 5-7 p.m. at Skylark QC, 4401 7th Ave., Rock Island. Participants are asked to show love to Wren by registering for Be the Match — a global leader in bone marrow transplantation.

Robbins will take cheek swabs to test people and see if they could be a marrow match for people waiting for a transplant.

After joining the Be The Match Registry, you will be contacted if you are identified as a possible bone marrow match for a patient that could be fighting one of more than 75 life-threatening diseases.

To donate to help Becky Wren, visit the GoFundMe page at https://www.gofundme.com/f/beckys-leukemia-expenses.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bettendorf neighborhood pushes back on Devils Glen & Forest Grove
Bettendorf neighborhood pushes back on Devils Glen and Forest Grove
Rock Island police are asking for help to identify a man they say stole about $200 worth of...
CRIME STOPPERS: Rock Island police looking for man they say stole $200 worth items from Hy-Vee
Hy-Vee to acquire North Scott Foods
Country Style Ice Cream will be moving locations.
Country Style Ice Cream moving locations
The truck is a dark blue/black, 2002-2006 GMC Sierra with extended towing mirrors and a tonneau...
Bettendorf police ask for help to find truck involved in hit-and-run

Latest News

Alzheimer's Association free winter education series
Alzheimer’s Association has free winter education series
Alzheimer's Association free winter education series
Alzheimer's Association free winter education series
Accessories for seed-starting season
Getting ready for seed-starting season
QC Red Dress Run to benefit two local animal shelters is Feb. 18
12th annual Red Dress Run will take off Feb. 18