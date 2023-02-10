‘Be the Match That Matters’ to help QC woman who needs bone marrow transplant set for Valentine’s Day

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -QCL guest, Suzy Robbins of Bettendorf is good friends with Rock Island’s Becky Wren, and is doing all she can to help Wren, who is fighting for her life.

Wren is a commercial fisherwoman, is only in her 30s, and has Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML). This is a form of cancer that starts in the bone marrow (where new blood cells are made) and often quickly moves into the blood.

Wren has been receiving chemotherapy treatment and now needs a bone marrow transplant. The upcoming event will help raise money for her medical expenses and awareness while testing to see if people are matches for those needing transplants.

The “Be the Match That Matters” event will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 14 from 5-7 p.m. at Skylark QC, 4401 7th Ave., Rock Island. Participants are asked to show love to Wren by registering for Be the Match — a global leader in bone marrow transplantation.

Robbins will take cheek swabs to test people and see if they could be a marrow match for people waiting for a transplant.

After joining the Be The Match Registry, you will be contacted if you are identified as a possible bone marrow match for a patient that could be fighting one of more than 75 life-threatening diseases.

To donate to help Becky Wren, visit the GoFundMe page at https://www.gofundme.com/f/beckys-leukemia-expenses.

